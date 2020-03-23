First Case of Community Transmission of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, Total Positive Cases 6 Now

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to six.The 6th case is a 49-year-old woman and is a close contact of an earlier positive case. She is admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam, a medical bulletin from Andhra Pradesh government said.She got transmitted the disease from her husband who recently returned from Mecca, Saudi Arabia.Her husband came to the city on March 12. Later he contacted few persons and got to know on March 19 that he got infected with COVID-19.Immediately officials alerted the siren and shifted their family members to isolation wards along with other contact persons. The government officials confirmed his wife as infected from COVID-19 on Sunday.Lockdown has been imposed in Andhra Pradesh till March 31 in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak in the country, said state Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday. (ANI)

