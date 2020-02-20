Haryana to Celebrate 2020 as 'Sushashan Sankalp Varsh'

Chandigarh [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday said that his government has decided to celebrate the year 2020 as 'Sushashan Sankalp Varsh'.Under this, the focus would be given on launching several new good governance initiatives and on improving service delivery to citizens by every Department and across the state throughout the year, he added.Arya said this while delivering his address on the first day of Budget Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha which commenced here today. The Governor said: "I believe that increase in the Ease of Obtaining Government Services by using technology and streamlining processes will help to improve 'Ease of Living' as well."He said that on the occasion of the next 'Good Governance Day' on December 25, 2020, the State Government would submit its report card on such initiatives and reward officers, employees and Departments that would have performed exemplary work.He said that the present State Government aims at providing an effective, responsive, transparent and clean administration. The Government believes in the principles of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and 'Haryana Ek, Haryanavi Ek' and is deeply committed to ensuring that every section of society gets equal opportunities for growth and that fruits of development reach every area and region.Arya said the vision of the present State government is complete digitization of the land records so that owners could access details of their properties and their land records online at any time. For this, an Integrated Haryana Land Records Information System (Web-HALRIS) has been developed.He said that the State Government would continue to undertake e-Girdawari first conducted during Kharif-2019 to ensure accuracy of data related to crops sown and to provide fair compensation in case of damage due to natural calamities. The Governor said that 'Atal Bhujal Yojana' has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore for better water management and Haryana has been chosen amongst first seven states to be covered under the Scheme. He said that 36 water-stressed blocks of the State have been identified for coverage under the Scheme.He said that it is a matter of great pride that Haryana has topped the overall ranking as well as in its Group category of States in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2019 recently released by the Ministry of Power. This has been a result of my Government's regulatory reforms for effective implementation of the Energy Conservation Act 2001, he added.Arya said that the government is committed to a decentralisation of power to the grass-root level so that the Panchayati Raj Institutions come to the forefront of the rural development efforts. The Government is also committed to its resolve to improve the living conditions of the rural areas.He said the state government is in the process of formulating a Data Centre Policy and an Electrical Vehicle Policy. He said that the Government would continue to adopt a comprehensive approach to assist the MSME Sector in becoming globally competitive. (ANI)

