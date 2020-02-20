Hero WPG Tour: Amandeep Keeps Two-shot Lead; Oviya Shoots 68

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) Amandeep Drall birdied the closing hole to keep her two-shot lead with a one-over 71 in the second round of the fourth leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Amandeep had four birdies against five bogeys in her card. She is now level par following her first round 69.

At 140 after 36 holes, she is two shots ahead of Vani Kapoor, who shot a second straight 71 to get to two-over 142.

Amandeep began with a birdie but gave away that shot on the second before picking a birdie again on third.

Two pars later she had back-to-back bogeys and another birdie on eighth. The next holes were more sedate with bogeys on 10th and 16th and a birdie on 18th.

Vani was steady with two birdies on the third and 12th, but had three bogeys on fifth, 10th and 17th. A good result will go a long way in restoring Vani's confidence.

Chennai golfer Oviya Reddi came up with two separate bursts, one on either side of the turn, for a round of 68, which was also the best this week.

Oviya had a bogey on fourth, but had three birdies and a bogey in between in a four-hole stretch between sixth and ninth.

After turning in one-under, she bogeyed the 11th, but had three birdies in a row from 14th and another bogey on 17th.

At five-over 145, she is tied third with amateur Asmitha Sathish (73-72).

Asmitha was pulled back by three bogeys in a row from 12th apart from birdies on sixth an 18th.

Neha Tripathi (74-73) is fifth, while Khushi Khanijau (77-71) is sixth. Saaniya Sharma (79-70) is seventh and Anousha Tripathi (75-75) is eighth. Amateur Sneha Sharan (76-75) and Gursimar Badwal (75-76) are tied 10th.

