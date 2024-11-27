Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) The 10th edition of The International Clown Festival, promising 120 minutes of non-stop laughter, comedy, juggling, and music, will feature 25 clowns from 11 countries, including India, the USA and Canada.

The festival will be held at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhawan in Vasanth Nagar here from November 29 to December 1, with three shows daily at 11 am, 3 pm, and 7 pm.

"Clowning is far more than just makeup and costumes; it requires a high level of skill and practice, which the professional clowns performing at this festival have honed over years of dedication. We hope that our characters can bring as much happiness and delight to your lives as they do to ours," said Martin D'Souza, former vice-president of the World Clown Association, who has curated and produced the festival.

Mumbai-based D'Souza, known for his clown persona ‘Flubber', is an award-winning international clown.

This year, D'Souza introduced a new initiative at the festival called ‘Points for Good'. It allows loyalty programme members to donate points to various causes.

"This collaboration aims to bring joy and laughter to underprivileged children across 10 Indian cities. Credit cardholders from major banks like SBI, HDFC, Axis, ICICI, and all nationalised banks can redeem their points to sponsor a child's attendance at the festival, providing them with a joyful experience," D'Souza added.

Tickets for the event are available on BookMyShow.

