Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 31 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old man to death here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident, which happened on the eve of the New Year, was reported at around 8.45 pm in an area under the Thrissur Town East Police Station.

The victim has been identified as Livin.

The boy, a 9th standard student, has been taken into custody, according to a police officer.

An investigation is underway, he said, without elaborating.

