Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, conveyed New Year greetings to the people of the state and the nation, wishing prosperity and happiness in 2025.

He urged the residents of Himachal Pradesh to actively participate in the state's development in the coming year.

Speaking to ANI, Jai Ram Thakur expressed his dissatisfaction with the two-year tenure of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. He described the years 2023 and 2024 as disappointing for the state, emphasizing that the Congress government failed to fulfil its promises and deliver substantial development.

"2024 was a year of stagnation for Himachal Pradesh. The state witnessed setbacks in developmental progress, and several public welfare schemes were abruptly discontinued," Thakur remarked.

He accused the Congress-led government of a lack of decisive leadership, stating that their decisions often lacked public confidence and were marred by inefficiency.

"There were instances where decisions taken in the morning were reversed by the evening, showcasing immaturity and a lack of coordination within the leadership," he added.

He also expressed concerns over Economic Mismanagement and false promises. Thakur highlighted pressing issues such as economic instability, delayed salaries for government employees, and the failure to address unemployment. He criticized the Congress government for not delivering on its promise to provide five lakh jobs within five years.

"Promises made to the people have not been kept. When trust is broken, it leads to disillusionment. This government seems to rely on making hollow statements instead of taking concrete actions. However, this strategy will not win the people's trust," Thakur added.

Acknowledging Himachal Pradesh's significance as a tourist destination, Jai Ram Thakur urged the government to ensure that tourists visiting the state during the New Year celebrations are provided with adequate facilities.

"The heavy snowfall in Manali last week left several tourists and locals stranded, with vehicles skidding and causing chaos. Such situations should be avoided in the future. The administration must take proactive measures to prevent difficulties for tourists," Thakur said. He emphasized the importance of a seamless and memorable experience for visitors, as tourism plays a vital role in the state's economy.

Jai Ram Thakur expressed optimism for the New Year celebration fervour across the country and the tourists visiting Himachal, said "Let us work together to make Himachal Pradesh a prosperous, efficient, and thriving state. I extend my warm wishes to all the people of the state, and to the tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh, I hope you leave with fond memories," he said.

He also urged the government to adopt a more thoughtful approach in 2025, ensuring that decisions are made in the public's best interest and without unnecessary financial burdens on the people. (ANI)

