Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Governor of Tripura on Friday, awarded 28 Assam Rifles the prestigious Unit Citation in recognition of its outstanding service and exemplary contributions.

The unit has played a pivotal role in anti-narcotics operations across the state, successfully conducting over 60 operations leading to seizure of contraband worth more than Rs 300 crore. These efforts have dealt a significant blow to illegal drug networks and contributed towards a drug-free society, in line with government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Pregnant Woman Among 4 Killed as Speeding Ambulance Overturns While Attempting to Overtake Truck in Mirzapur.

In addition to its operational excellence, 28 Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts. The battalion actively participated in relief and rescue operations during the monsoon floods in August 2024, providing immediate support and assistance to affected communities under Operation Jal Rahat.

The unit has also conducted numerous medical camps in remote and underdeveloped areas, delivering essential healthcare services to those with limited access. Its commitment to the upliftment of the underprivileged section of the society through various civic action programmes stands as a shining example of civil-military cooperation and people-centric soldiering.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Houses Razed, Hundreds Detained in Massive Crackdown in Valley Post Pahalgam Massacre.

On April 24, Assam Rifles Public Schools, along with the Shillong Empathy Project, joined hands to stage the first instance of Empathy Art Festival in Meghalaya's Shillong.

According to an official release, students of 42 Assam Rifles Schools have been engaging in various activities at each school on April 24 and 25 during the two-day festival.

The festival was conducted to explore and express the essence of empathy for children through diverse creative expressions such as the written word in the form of postcards and poetry, visual art in the form of individual and graffiti art and performance in the form of Nukkad Natak and poetry recitation in groups.

Delegations of seven schools from the seven sister states, each composed of eight students of classes VI to XII and two teachers, are part of the festival at Assam Rifles Public School, Laitkor, Shillong-10.

The Empathy Art Festival is the first step towards integrating empathy education into the mainstream curriculum of all the ARPS schools.

The festival is a collaboration between Project Empathy, founded on the vision that empathy can be taught, experienced, and practised by everyone.

The project is an innovative social experiment at developing respect for self and everyone around through inner awakening at a very early age. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)