India News | 3 Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Stay in Thane

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Police have arrested three Bangladeshi women staying illegally in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The city police on Tuesday conducted raid at a locality in Vartak Nagar and found the three women residing there in a room, he said.

Also Read | 'A Fantastic Start to 2025': Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Presents Him With Poster of His Dil-Luminati Tour (View Pics).

The women, who worked as waiters in hotels, could not produce any valid documents for their entry into India and stay here, the official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

The police subsequently arrested the three Bangladeshi nationals, in the age group of 22 to 45 years, and booked them under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog May Disrupt Flight Operations in National Capital; IMD Predicts Warmer Days Ahead (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)