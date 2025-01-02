India News | 3 Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Stay in Thane

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Police have arrested three Bangladeshi women staying illegally in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 02, 2025 09:00 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | 3 Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Stay in Thane

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Police have arrested three Bangladeshi women staying illegally in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The city police on Tuesday conducted raid at a locality in Vartak Nagar and found the three women residing there in a room, he said.

Also Read | 'A Fantastic Start to 2025': Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Presents Him With Poster of His Dil-Luminati Tour (View Pics).

The women, who worked as waiters in hotels, could not produce any valid documents for their entry into India and stay here, the official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

The police subsequently arrested the three Bangladeshi nationals, in the age group of 22 to 45 years, and booked them under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog May Disrupt Flight Operations in National Capital; IMD Predicts Warmer Days Ahead (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Close
Search

India News | 3 Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Stay in Thane

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Police have arrested three Bangladeshi women staying illegally in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 02, 2025 09:00 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | 3 Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Stay in Thane

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Police have arrested three Bangladeshi women staying illegally in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The city police on Tuesday conducted raid at a locality in Vartak Nagar and found the three women residing there in a room, he said.

Also Read | 'A Fantastic Start to 2025': Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Presents Him With Poster of His Dil-Luminati Tour (View Pics).

The women, who worked as waiters in hotels, could not produce any valid documents for their entry into India and stay here, the official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

The police subsequently arrested the three Bangladeshi nationals, in the age group of 22 to 45 years, and booked them under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog May Disrupt Flight Operations in National Capital; IMD Predicts Warmer Days Ahead (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
200K+ searches
Arsenal
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
%;margin: 0;padding: 0;">
  • bitcoin
    Bitcoin(BTC)
    ₹81,29,1291.49%
  • bitcoin
    Ethereum(ETH)
    ₹2,90,2921.30%
  • bitcoin
    XRP(XRP)
    ₹207.1615.19%
  • bitcoin
    Tether(USDT)
    ₹85.60.25%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel