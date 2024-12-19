Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Rajasthan police on Thursday arrested three people from Pratapgarh district in connection with drug trafficking, officials said.

The arrests were made during a raid which was a part of a special operation to apprehend criminals involved in the drug trade, they said.

Four cars and six motorcycles were also seized during the action, the officials said. Pratapgarh SP Vineet Kumar Bansal said a police team along with Quick Response Team members, raided Devaldi village in the district.

During the search, the team caught Vakil Khan Pathan (61), Sameer Khan Pathan (23) and Farid Khan Pathan (23), all residents of Devaldi village in Arnod.

On March 6, a team from the Pratapgarh police had arrested two individuals, Narayan Lal Bhoi and Pradeep Meghwal from Chittorgarh along with 345 grams of MDMA drug, Bansal said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed Pathan's involvement in the drug trade.

Later, Pathan was arrested and further investigation led to the involvement of Vakil Khan and his sons, Shoaib, Sameer and Farid Khan in the drug racket, the SP said.

Shoaib, who was previously linked to the MD drug case in Bhopal, is absconding but the other three have now been apprehended, he said.

