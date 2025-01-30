Chatra, Jan 30 (PTI) Three Naxalites were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

Vikas Kumar Yadav (25), Guddu Yadav (25), and Taslim Ansari (19) were arrested from near Dulki river in the Pratappur police station area on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | Tata Motors Share Price Today: Stocks of Tata Motors Tumble Over 7% After Q3 Earnings, Ends at 697 per Share.

They were all members of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Pandey said that arrests were made on the basis of intelligence inputs.

Also Read | iPhones Gain 7% Smartphone Market Share in 2024 in India, Registers 23% Growth in YoY.

Two country-made pistols, a revolver, and five live rounds were seized from their possession, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)