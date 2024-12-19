Imphal, Dec 19 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said 63 acres of illegal poppy cultivation has been destroyed during the last three days in Kangpokpi district.

Singh also said an FIR has been registered for further investigation.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

"In a massive crackdown which lasted for over 3 days, a joint team of Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest officials and District administration destroyed 63 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Langka (20 acres), Bileijang (18 acres), and Makui (25 acres)," the CM said in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)