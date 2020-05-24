India News | AAP MLA Provides Ration to Woman Providing Free Meals to Needy in Slum Area

By Deepti Jain

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): AAP MLA Dilip Pandey has provided ration stock to a 35-year-old woman who has been providing food to hundreds of jobless migrant workers and poor from her own pocket.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 248 Fresh Infections: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

ANI had reported about Shahin Hussain running a community kitchen for the destitute in a slum area of Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown.

Hussain, who lives in South Delhi, has been providing food to migrant workers and poor for nearly 40 days.

Also Read | Haryana: Employee at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Tests Positive for COVID-19.

She had urged the Centre and the Delhi government to provide her with foodgrains and spices so that she could continue to provide her services in the difficult situation created by coronavirus.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said AAP will extend all possible assistance to Hussain in the noble cause.

"I have given her 100 kg of flour, 100 kg rice, 25 litres oil, 25 crates of fruit juices, a few packets of cornflakes and biscuits. This ration will last till May 31. If she will requires more, we will again come and provide it," he said.

Answering a query about reaching out to those in distress and not having valid documents to obtain ration, Pandey said 200 coupons have been provided to each MLA for providing them food.

"So far we have provided ration to approximately 71 lakh people across Delhi and our target is 1 crore. People who do not have ration cards or Aadhaar cards, for them we have given 200 coupons each to every MLA so that no one goes hungry in these testing times," he said.

Pandey said there was a centrally-located distribution warehouse facility.

"We have also made a team called Arvind Kejriwal Relief Team under which scores of people are working as volunteers to provide food to the poor across the capital," he said.

He also urged the people of Delhi to come forward and extend their support in these testing times in order to combat this menace.

"I request people of Delhi to help others who are in need. People of Delhi are known for their big hearts and it is time for them to show their kindness. Not only Delhi but whole India is made by the efforts of migrants labourers and this our responsibility to support them now," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)