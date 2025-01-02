New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Thursday accused the BJP-led central government of either deliberately settling infiltrators in the country or failing to secure the nation's borders.

"Either the BJP is deliberately settling the infiltrators in the nation or the central government has failed to secure the borders of the nation..." she alleged.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate DU's East Campus, West Campus at Dwarka and Other Projects in Delhi on January 3.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Border Security Force (BSF) were facilitating militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter the state and further stated that because of this there were disruptions in the region.

While addressing the State Administrative Review Meeting at the Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata the Bengal CM stated that if the BSF continues to facilitate such activities, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would protest against them.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea 5G Launch Plans: Vi To Roll Out 5G Mobile Broadband Services in March 2025, May Offer Plans 15% Cheaper Than Jio and Airtel To Capture Market Share, Says Report.

"Border is guarded by BSF but not TMC... They are sending goons. They are sending people who murder people through the border. It is an inside job of the BSF, and it is a blueprint of the Central Government. If there was not any blueprint from the Central Government, then it would not be possible," the West Bengal CM said.

However, Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur countered West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement, alleging that she is a "huge facilitator" in settling illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in India and ensuring their inclusion in voter lists.

Captain Gaur claimed that Banerjee's accusations against the BSF were misplaced and that it was her people who were facilitating the infiltrators. He alleged that Banerjee is making these accusations to appease her voters.

"The allegation made by Mamata Banerjee is wrong. She herself is a huge facilitator in settling the illegal infiltrators and Bangladeshis in India and ensuring that they are included in the voter list... She is alleging that BSF facilitates them, but it is her people who do this... She accuses the forces to appease her voters.," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)