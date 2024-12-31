Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): During the year 2024, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana registered a total of 152 cases, in which 223 accused were arrested, said a press statement from ACB.

Of these, 129 were trap cases involving the arrest of 200 accused (159 Government Servants); 11 Disproportionate Assets cases against Government Servants, and 12 other cases of Criminal misconduct by Government Servants in which 18 accused were arrested, added the statement.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: India Advances in Infrastructure, AI, Quantum, Blockchain, Digital Innovation, Hyperloop Train Test Track and More.

Besides, ACB conducted 11 regular enquiries into allegations of corruption. Also, 29 surprise checks were conducted on various offices and reports were submitted to Government.

The ACB Telangana obtained 105 sanctions for prosecution orders from Government and filed charge sheet. ACB Telangana closely monitored prosecution of cases in court, and secured convictions in 16 cases, achieving a conviction rate of 64 per cent.

Also Read | Farrukhabad Shocker: 5 Cops Conspire With Locals To Plant Pistol and Frame Man in Fake Arms Case in Uttar Pradesh, Booked.

ACB Telangana also finalized 26 old cases in 2024. These include 1 case in 2018, 3 cases in 2019, 5 cases each in 2020 & 2021, and 12 cases in 2022.

In the 129 trap cases booked in 2024, the ACB Telangana seized a total amount of Rs 82,78,000, of which Rs 64,80,000 has been reimbursed to the complainants.

Besides, properties of the accused in disproportionate assets, worth Rs 97,42,67,000 - were attached in 11 cases. During 2024, special emphasis was laid on training the ACB personnel.

Basic Induction Training was conducted for 32 Officers, including 29 Police Officers, 1 PP & 2 Engineers. Besides, training was imparted on improving drafting skills, investigation into tracing financial transactions, digital footprints of financial transactions, legal position in trap and DA cases, arrests, bail, anticipatory bail, quash of cases etc, including landmark judgements of Hon'ble Supreme Court and High Courts, having impact on investigation into cases involving corruption by government servants.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau observed 'Anti-Corruption Week' from 03.12.2024 to 09.12.2024. During this period, various awareness activities and programmes were conducted. Pamphlets / Posters were released in all districts and it was emphasised to display the citizen's charter in all government offices.

Further, essay writing competitions were held for the students and prizes were distributed. Several rallies were conducted in various districts involving the public. The complaints in the convicted cases were also felicitated and certificates were given to them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)