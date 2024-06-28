New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Agniveer recruitment process for nine districts of Upper Assam will be held from July 15 to July 20 at Jaswant Singh Stadium, Missamari Cantonment, Tezpur, Assam, the India Army stated on Friday.

The Indian Army has already announced the start of the second phase of the recruitment process for Agniveer Jawans.

The recruitment rally will be held in nine districts of Upper Assam namely Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia, at Jaswant Singh Stadium, Missamari Cantonment, Tezpur, Assam.

This recruitment process marks a significant milestone in transforming the efforts undertaken by the Indian Army to meet its needs and has been a seamless and efficient selection process in recruiting interested candidates.

As the recruitment rally is true, fair, and transparent, the Army urges no candidate to approach any middlemen.

As part of the new recruitment system, an online entrance examination was conducted across the country in the first phase in April-May 2024.

The results of the shortlisted candidates have already been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates can download the admit card from the departmental website to participate in the process.

Admit Cards for the rally can be downloaded from the official website of the Indian Army.

The Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Armed Forces is a scheme where selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period. Based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, Agniveers, after completing their engagement period will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Of these upto 25 per cent of Agniveers will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre. (ANI)

