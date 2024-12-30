New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): In response to the doctor's security at AIIMS, Director AIIMS Delhi, Dr M Srinivas on Monday said that they have done a gap analysis after the RG Kar incident, adding that artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras installed at suspected major points for security.

"We have done gap analysis after the RG Kar incident...In particular areas, we have installed artificial intelligence...Once we are very happy that particular artificial intelligence and that particular software are working, we will put this on the entire campus."

"It will take some time. We are also doing a lot of experiments on that. But you can see that a lot of the actions have happened post RG Kar incident here," he added.

He further said that the areas like main gates, and emergency services which are suspected major points selective cameras have been installed in those areas.

"The data of suspected major points will tracked and based on 95 per cent satisfactory results further course of action will be taken to ensure safety. In an era where technological/ advancements are constantly reshaping facial recognition technology has emerged as a crucial tool for surveillance and security purposes," he said.

In the month of October this year, AIIMS also introduced facial inwards and ICUs as a major step for safety after an incident at a Kolkata hospital.

The facial recognition-based access control and management system has embarked on a pilot experiment in Mother and Child Block. (ANI)

