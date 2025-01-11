Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Saturday separately announced that their parties will not contest the February 5 by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency.

Expressing concern that the poll may not be held in a free and fair manner, Palaniswami alleged that attempts would be made to flex money and muscle power in the elections. Hence, the AIADMK would boycott the by-election, he said in a statement here.

Announcing her party's decision to abstain from the by-election, Premalatha alleged in a statement here that the ruling DMK won the previous by-election in the constituency by "anti-democratic" means.

