Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], January 3 (ANI): Virendra Vashist, a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and a Supreme Court lawyer, has appealed to the Punjab government and urged them to rename a college in Hoshiarpur in honour of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The appeal follows a recent conversation in which Dr Singh expressed his deep emotional connection to his alma mater in Hoshiarpur, and Vashist has called for further recognition of Singh's extraordinary contributions to India.

In a letter addressed to the Punjab Government, Virendra Vashist highlighted the significant role Dr Manmohan Singh has played in shaping the nation's future.

Recognising the former Prime Minister's exceptional public service, Vashist proposed that renaming the college in Hoshiarpur after Dr Singh would be a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy and ties to the region.

Vashist further suggested the construction of a memorial at the college to honour Dr Singh's transformative role in Indian politics and economics.

He said that such a memorial would serve not only as a tribute but as an educational tool to inspire future generations of leaders in Punjab and beyond.

Virendra Vashist in his letter said, "I hope this message finds you in the best of health and spirits. I am writing to make a humble appeal to the Punjab Government, following a discussion with Dr Manmohan Singh. It came to light that Dr Singh shares a deep connection with his alma mater in Hoshiarpur, a place that holds great significance in his heart."

"Considering his exceptional contributions to the nation, his dedication to public service, and his enduring connection to this place, I kindly request that the Punjab Government consider renaming the college in Hoshiarpur to honour Dr Manmohan Singh. Furthermore, it would be fitting to build a memorial at the college to commemorate his legacy, ensuring that future generations are reminded of his remarkable achievements and the inspiration he continues to provide," his letter said.

Adding further, he wrote, "I believe this gesture would not only honour a distinguished son of Punjab but also contribute to preserving his invaluable legacy for the benefit of the people and future leaders of our state. Thank you for your attention and consideration of this request. I look forward to your favourable response."

Earlier in the day, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded to name a college under the University of Delhi after the late former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

"You are set to inaugurate a college named after Veer Savarkar under the University of Delhi, NSUI strongly demands that this institution be named after Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. His recent passing has left a deep void, and the most fitting tribute to his legacy would be to dedicate premier educational institutions in his name," the NSUI wrote in a letter to PM Modi.

NSUI National President, Varun Choudhary said that the college or campus should be named after former PM Dr Manmohan Singh."It would be a tribute to his academic journey and contributions to the nation," NSUI National President said.

Earlier on December 26, Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi.

He was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries on December 28. (ANI)

