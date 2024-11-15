Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) Air India Express on Friday announced expansion of its services from West Bengal's Kolkata and Bagdogra, increasing the number of weekly flights to over 230 this winter, from 168 in the same season last year.

The growth includes new direct routes connecting Kolkata with Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) and Indore, and Bagdogra with Chennai, the airline said.

“Our new winter schedule, featuring over 230 weekly flights from Kolkata and Bagdogra, underscores our dedication to fostering trade and tourism in the region,” Dr Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India Express, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new Kolkata-Port Blair flight next month, just in time for the holiday season, offering our guests more travel options,” he said.

Additionally, two brand new aircraft, with liveries inspired by “Jamdani” and “Kantha” designs, invite guests to experience the rich cultural heritage of West Bengal, the statement said.

Jamdani is a renowned pattern from Bengal, known for its delicate handloom creations, typically featuring intricate floral, vine, leaf, and geometric motifs. Kantha, also from Bengal, originated as a method of repurposing old saris and clothes into quilts and blankets.

"As we expand our services with a 37 per cent increase in flights from West Bengal, Air India Express reaffirms its commitment to connecting this vibrant state with the rest of India,” Garg said.

According to the statement, Air India Express' winter schedule across its expanding network has grown by 30 per cent from last year, supported by the airline's growing fleet, which now includes over 90 aircraft.

This winter, the airline will operate more than 400 daily flights compared to over 325 daily flights during the same period last year.

The enhanced schedule includes new routes such as Chennai-Goa, Chennai-Jaipur, Chennai-Pune, Delhi-Indore, Hyderabad-Gwalior, Kochi-Pune, and Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada. Additionally, the airline will commence operations to two new destinations, Jammu and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), starting December 1, 2024.

The airline has also increased the frequency of flights on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Kochi-Hyderabad routes, along with international routes connecting Abu Dhabi, Ras al-Khaimah, and Muscat.

