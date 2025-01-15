Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate several development projects worth crores in Vadnagar, a historic city in Gujarat's Mehsana district, on January 16. These projects, including the Archaeological Experience Museum (Puratatva Anubhav Sangrahalay), Prerna Sankul, and a modern Sports Complex, aim to provide a unique and enriching experience for tourists visiting the city, a press release said.

Vadnagar, among Gujarat's oldest cities, has a rich history that spans over 2,500 years. It has witnessed the reign of seven different dynasties and prospered as a vital centre along major trade routes. The city has long been a melting pot of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, and Islamic traditions, making it a treasure trove of cultural and historical heritage. Despite its historical significance, Vadnagar remained relatively unknown until Narendra Modi, born in this city, became the Prime Minister of India. His vision has brought attention to Vadnagar's legacy and its potential as a tourist destination.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government is actively working to preserve Vadnagar's cultural heritage while developing its infrastructure and tourism facilities. Research efforts led by top institutions, including IIT Kharagpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Gandhinagar, and IIT Roorkee, are underway to explore further and highlight the historical and cultural significance of this ancient city.

Recognizing the tourism potential of Vadnagar, the Gujarat Government has developed several attractions and facilities to enhance its appeal. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Buddhist Circuit was introduced in Gujarat, with a section passing through Vadnagar. Excavations by the Gujarat Archaeological Department also revealed the remains of a Buddhist monastery in the city. His vision led to the development of the Vadnagar Railway Station, ensuring easier access for tourists. He also oversaw the rejuvenation of Sharmishtha Lake, which, at around 4,500 years old, now features boating facilities and an open-air theatre for visitors.

In 2003, Narendra Modi initiated the Tana-Riri Music Festival to honour Vadnagar's legendary sisters, Tana and Riri, who soothed the great musician Tansen with their Malhar Raag. The festival has grown prominently and now includes the prestigious annual 'Tana-Riri' award for classical music artists. He also laid the foundation for a modern hospital in Vadnagar, ensuring the local community and surrounding areas had access to quality healthcare. Thanks to these efforts, Vadnagar has become a prominent tourist destination in Gujarat. Now, Amit Shah is set to inaugurate three new development projects, further boosting the city's growth and tourism appeal.

Shah will inaugurate the Archaeological Experience Museum in Vadnagar, India's first of its kind. Developed by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the state Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, the museum is designed to present Vadnagar's rich and multi-layered cultural history through artefacts discovered during excavations. The museum spans over 2,500 years of human evolution and is directly linked to an active excavation site by a bridge.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 298 crore, this four-story structure covers around 12,500 square meters. It houses more than 5,000 artefacts that showcase the city's ancient history and cultural wealth. The museum offers an immersive experience with audio-visual films and interactive exhibits, making it a must-visit for history and culture enthusiasts. A permanent shed has been built to display remains from Vadnagar's archaeological excavations, alongside newly developed tourism facilities. The museum also boasts 9 thematic galleries highlighting art, sculptures, and the linguistic heritage of the region across various historical periods.

Union Home Minister will dedicate the 'Prerna Sankul' to the nation, a project built at a cost of Rs 72 crore. This initiative focuses on renovating the historic primary school in Vadnagar, where our Hon'ble Prime Minister received his early education. Established in 1888, the school has been transformed by the Archaeological Survey of India into a modern institution that blends education with moral values through cutting-edge technology. Prerna Sankul's primary aim is to inspire students and the community with a spirit of development and progress. The school aims to inspire youth to follow the educational path that shaped the Prime Minister's journey. As part of the study tour, students from across the country visit for a week to learn and explore. To date, 36 groups, comprising 720 students and 360 teachers, have visited. The curriculum, developed by IIT Gandhinagar, includes 9 value-based subjects.

Amit Shah will also review the ongoing campus development efforts focused on preserving Vadnagar's heritage. The plan includes the conservation and upgrading of four complexes, featuring work such as facade restoration, road construction, building repurposing, and improvements to pedestrian signage and street furniture. This development will establish a heritage trail, allowing visitors to explore the in-depth historical legacy of Vadnagar. 'Prerna Sankul' will act as the central landmark, where all heritage routes will converge.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah will inaugurate a sports complex in Vadnagar, designed to offer world-class training facilities for athletes and improve their performance. The complex aims to uncover and develop new sports talent while promoting an inclusive sports culture, with a special focus on encouraging Divyang athletes through para-sports programs, workshops, and awareness initiatives. Built at a cost of Rs 33.50 crore, the sports complex includes a variety of indoor sports amenities and outdoor facilities, such as an 8-lane, 400-meter synthetic athletic track, an astroturf football field, and dedicated spaces for kabaddi, kho-kho, and volleyball. Construction of a hostel is also underway, providing accommodation for 100 boys and 100 girls.

In addition to the sports complex, Amit Shah will visit the historic Hatkeshwar Temple during his trip to Vadnagar. This 17th-century temple, dedicated to Hatkeshwar Mahadev, the ancestral deity of the Nagar Brahmins, reflects the rich cultural heritage and architectural beauty of the region. (ANI)

