Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): Amritsar police have recovered over 5 kilograms of heroin and arrested one individual in a significant blow to trans-border narcotic networks, a police officer said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, shared the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Big blow to Trans-border narcotic networks: Commissionerate Police Amritsar has arrested one, Gurvir Singh, working in the Civil Surgeon office at #Ferozepur and recovers 5.1 Kg #Heroin."

The DGP explained that the arrested individual has been using the Amritsar sector keeping various cut-outs.

An FIR has been registered at the Cantonment Amritsar police station, and further investigations are underway to identify more persons involved and dismantle the network, he said.

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed in its resolve to eliminate drug trafficking and ensure a safer #Punjab," the post added.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a cross-border terror module linked to Pakistan-based operatives by arresting 10 people, including four main operatives and six involved in providing logistic assistance, officials said on December 6.

According to the police, the terror module, operated by Harvinder Rinda and his foreign-based associates Happy Passian and Jeevan Fauji, was planning an attack on a police establishment in Punjab's Batala.

"In a major breakthrough, Commissionerate Police Amritsar has successfully dismantled a cross-border terror module operated by Pak-based Harvinder Rinda and foreign-based Happy Passian, Jeevan Fauji and others by arresting 10 persons, including 4 main operatives and 6 involved in providing logistic assistance. The module was responsible for an attack on a police officer's residence in Batala and was plotting a larger assault on a police establishment in that area," DGP Yadav had said.

