Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended senior IPS officer N Sanjay with "immediate effect" for allegedly misusing his powers when he was Additional Director General of Police in CID and Director General of AP Disaster Response and Fire Services.

The action has been taken following a report by the Vigilance and Enforcement wing that alleges that Sanjay while serving as director general of fire services abused his position to misappropriate Rs one crore.

In a government order issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, it said that Sanjay has been suspended in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

According to the order, Sanjay was accused of colluding with Sauthrika Technologies and Infra Private Limited to approve payments without work completion, rigging bids, and partial tender allocations. T

"Government have also observed that N Sanjay, the then Director General of Fire Services, Andhra Pradesh, procured 08 Nos. of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 devices and 02 Nos of Apple iPad Pro devices for FSOG-level officers of the Andhra Pradesh Fire Department, for the implementation of the "AGNI App", using funds from the A.P.F.S. filling station in Kaikaluru. For the procurement of laptops and iPads, the MoS, neither tenders were called for through e-procurement nor obtained competitive quotations from different vendors or firms," the order said.

"The supply and delivery of the laptops were entrusted to Sauthrika Technologies & Infra Pvt. Ltd., and an amount of Rs 17,89,784 was paid to the vendor without any competitive price. The payment for the procurement of 10 Laptops i.e., Rs 1,78,978/- per each laptop, is highly exorbitant and no bills were submitted. This procurement of laptops and iPads without any tenders or competitive bids is against the rules in vogue," it added.

The order said further that N Sanjay made payment in a hurried manner causing misappropriation of funds by abuse of office power and breach of public trust.

Sanjay is also said to have committed irregularities as Additional DGP (CID) in the conduct of SC and ST awareness workshops.

Notably, N Sanjay was the head of the Andhra Pradesh CID when present Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in September 2023 when he was the leader of opposition. (ANI)

