Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4 (ANI): Reacting to the alleged sexual assault of a student inside the Anna University campus, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday said that any kind of violence against women is unacceptable and that we as a society must reach a point where there is no violence against women.

"I have voiced my opinion. This is something which we have to be ashamed of. Any kind of violence against women cannot be accepted. We need to reach a point where there's no violence against women in society, but unfortunately, it has happened. We have to look at what has to be done. We have to ensure that there is justice for the girl who has been affected. The government must make sure that the case gets investigated and the court proceedings take place in a way that the situation turns out to be positive for the affected girl," said Kanimozhi.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, she said, "Where were they? I'd like to ask the opposition and the BJP where they were when something happens. Where are they all when the situation is still not good in Manipur? Why aren't they bothered about women there?" she added.

The previous week, the BJP protested against the DMK government over the sexual assault incident at Anna University. Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai whipped himself in front of his house here to mark a protest against the sexual assault incident.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on Monday night, Chennai Police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 pm.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Kotturpuram AWPS. (ANI)

