Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): On pain management, a team of spine surgeons and pain specialists at a private hospital (Apollo Cancer Centre - ACC), Chennai, performed India's first Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) stimulation surgery using spinal cord stimulator, bringing life-changing relief to a 30-year-old patient from Oman, the hospital said in a statement.

This innovative procedure opens new avenues for individuals suffering from chronic, nerve-related pain when other treatments have failed. This marks a new chapter in pain management and showcases India's advanced capabilities in healthcare innovation and treatment facilities.

The patient endured constant, debilitating pain in his grain and upper thigh area for over two years after undergoing surgery for a testicular tumour in Oman. After a thorough evaluation and multidisciplinary team efforts, the patient was found to have pain originating from a damaged nerve in the inguinal region (the area where the lower abdominal wall meets the upper thigh).

The genitofemoral nerve a primarily sensory nerve-supplies the upper thigh and emerges from the spine, passing through muscles to reach the inguinal region. During the surgery in this area, the nerve was damaged, causing severe pain to the patient. It is known as genitofemoral neuralgia.

Chronic pain, defined as pain lasting more than three to six months, is a common condition that affects millions worldwide. (Link). According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, chronic pain affects up to 20% of the global population (Link).

In India, chronic pain affects around 19% of adults (Link), significantly impacting their quality of life and productivity. Cases of post-surgical nerve pain, like in this instance, are often difficult to treat with standard pain relief techniques, underscoring the need for innovative solutions.

To alleviate the pain, the spine surgery and pain specialists' team at ACC, building on their experience and innovation, developed an unprecedented approach, aiming to improve the g patient's quality of life. By implanting a spinal cord stimulator to stimulate the dorsal root ganglion (DRG) in the patient's spine, they were able to block pain sensations originating from the damaged nerve.

This first-of-its-kind unconventional procedure offers a viable treatment for patients whose pain originates from nerve damage and whose lives are severely impacted by chronic and unmanageable pain, said the hospital. (ANI)

