Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 7: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) entered into a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swaniti Initiative for developing green skilling in the state on Tuesday.

The MoU is entered into in the presence of the Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, following which the Swaniti Initiative, a leading social organisation, will take steps to not only improve the public services in the State but also formulate necessary policies for uplifting the downtrodden sections of society.

The organisation which has vast experience in research, data and discharging public services will make every effort to bring in radical changes in the lives of those downtrodden sections of society.

The institute also will extend full support for sharpening the skills with regard to skill development and will focus on identifying key sectors and industries to promote the job market.

The trustee of Swaniti Initiative, Uma Bhattacharya, the State consultant, Siva Prasad, the Secretary of School Education and Skill Development, Kona Sasidhar, the Managing Director, Ganesh Kumar and the Executive Director of Skill Development Corporation, Dinesh Kumar, and others were present at the programme.

As per the agreement entered into on Tuesday, the Swaniti Initiative will prepare a draft on the strategy in the coming four months for developing skills in the renewable energy sector and also formulate plans for its implementation.

Also, this organisation will also conduct skill landscape assessment for the renewable energy sector.

Workshops will be conducted to share the views of key stakeholders besides finalising the strategy. The Swaniti Initiative will take up programmes of conducting survey in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore districts for creating employment in green energy.

It will also identify the necessity of human resources to meet the developments in the green energy sector besides analysing the data collected from the APSSDC.

The Swaniti Initiative also will appoint necessary consultants in skill assessment and mapping in partnership with premier institutes in these sectors and will take up several other activities. (ANI)

