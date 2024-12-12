Itanagar, Dec 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday called for the preservation of indigenous culture, tradition and languages distinct to the state.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the newly-constructed Arunachal Vikas Parishad building at Bank Tinali, he gave several examples of indigenous cultures and languages that have completely disappeared from the world.

He said Arunachal Pradesh is lucky to have its indigenous culture and traditions intact.

"Since its inception, Arunachal Vikas Parishad has been working for the all-round development of tribal society and for the protection, preservation, and promotion of their culture, customs, religions, rituals, and traditions. Through its various activities, AVP has also contributed to promoting national integrity and the feeling of oneness among the young generation," Khandu said.

He lauded AVP for its role in providing quality education to poor tribal children, especially in rural areas.

AVP, which is a part of the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, runs 32 middle, primary and pre-primary schools across the state.

"I am also glad to know that more than 500 students of Arunachal Pradesh have benefitted from the hostels of ABVKA in various places outside the state," the chief minister said.

He urged AVP to continue its works in the state and assured support from the state government wherever required.

Khandu reiterated the state government's commitment to promote and preserve indigenous culture, tradition and languages.

"From this commitment of the government, the Department of Indigenous Affairs was born. You are all welcome to discuss ways and means to preserve our distinct culture with the department and the state government will extend support," he said.

The newly constructed building comprises a multipurpose activity centre. Vocational training would be provided at the building to the youth, besides housing AVP's state office.

