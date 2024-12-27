Itanagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and described him as a distinguished economist.

Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night.

Khandu said Singh a 'distinguished economist' had laid the foundation of a vibrant and resilient India.

"Extremely saddening to learn the demise of former prime minister and distinguished economist Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. It's a huge loss to the nation. His phenomenal contributions to economic reforms as the finance minister in the early 1990s laid the foundation of a vibrant and resilient India," Khandu said in a post on X on Thursday.

He also said, "Dr Singh's passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, kin, admirers, and followers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!".

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji. A visionary leader, his unparalleled contributions to India's economic reforms and progressive policies will forever be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this time of immense loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mein said in a post on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki termed Dr Singh as a visionary leader and "greatest economist in the world."

"Dr Manmohan Singh, the visionary leader and greatest Economist of the world, who gave historic special economic and development packages to North Eastern states during his tenure as Prime Minister will ever remembered. May his soul rest in peace," Tuki said in a social media post on Thursday.

