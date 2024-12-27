Delhi, December 27: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Probationary Officers (PO) Recruitment 2024, offering 600 vacancies. The application process will begin on December 27, 2024, and close on January 16, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official SBI website sbi.co.in.

The exam authority has also announced the important dates of SBI PO recruitment 2025. The SBI PO Prelims exam will be held on March 8 and 15, 2025. The SBI PO Mains exam will be conducted in April/ May. Telangana TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Releasing Today, Know Steps to Download Admit Card At tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

SBI PO Notification 2025: Vacancy Details

Regular Posts:

General: 240, OBC: 158, EWS: 58, SC: 87, ST: 43 (Total: 586)

Backlog Posts: ST: 14

Grand Total: 600

SBI PO Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree (passed or appearing) from a recognized university in India.

Age Limit: Minimum 21 years and maximum 30 years as of April 1, 2024. Age relaxation applies as per rules.

SBI PO Notification 2025: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: INR 750

SC/ST/Physically Handicapped: Exempted

Payment can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

SBI PO Notification 2025: Selection Process

The selection comprises three stages:

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam (March 8–15, 2025).

Phase 2: Main Exam (April/May 2025).

Phase 3: Psychometric Test, Group Exercise, and Interview.

SBI PO Notification 2025: Important Instructions

Candidates must bring their preliminary exam call letter and a valid ID for verification at the exam center. These documents will be stamped and returned for future use. AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 Released, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets From allindiabarexamination.com.

This recruitment drive offers an excellent opportunity for aspirants aiming to join India’s largest public sector bank.

