New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Bharatiya Janata party-led Centre over the hike in GST rate on old vehicles from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, accusing the Union Government of working for the 'rich' class.

Arvind Kejriwal said that the central government is "crushing" the dreams of middle-class people and that the BJP government is only working for the rich and the industrialists.

"Purchasing a car is a big deal for an ordinary middle-class family, but the central government is crushing their dreams by increasing taxes even on old cars. The BJP government at the centre is working only for the rich and industrialists. It is only providing inflation, taxes and pain to the common man and the poor of the country," Kejriwal posted on X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the centre alleging an environment of "uncertainty" and said that the BJP government has made the GST a game of "snake and ladder."

"BJP has made GST a game of snakes and ladders. Sometimes they suddenly increase GST on some items, sometimes they reduce it to make a profit for their supporters who donate money. This creates confusion even among honest businessmen and officials, which the corrupt take advantage of," the former CM posted on X.

He added, "Businessmen have even been heard saying that the BJP wants to maintain an environment of uncertainty by repeatedly changing the GST rates so that they can keep getting opportunities to collect money from small traders and shopkeepers. That is why by the time businessmen understand one thing about GST, the government changes the rules." (ANI)

