Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is gearing up for upcoming panchayat elections in Assam. AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam said that his party was ready for the upcoming panchayat polls in Assam and the party's activities are ongoing.

The panchayat elections in Assam are held every five years in 27 districts and 13 sub-divisions, according to the state election body.

"We are fully preparing for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state. The district-level committees have been formed, we have also formed block-level committees and the formation of panchayat-level committees is underway. Our work is going on a grassroots level also. When the dates of the polls are declared, we will fight the election strongly. We hope that we will have a good result," Rafiqul Islam said.

The Assam State Election Commission recently released the draft electoral rolls for 27 districts of the state for the upcoming panchayat polls.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress are also gearing up for panchayat polls in the state.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government wants to complete the process of panchayat polls in the state by February 10 next year.

CM Sarma on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of distributing new ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) across 49 new legislative assembly constituencies at an event held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati.

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed ration cards to 14,328 beneficiaries from 4,535 families in the 36 Guwahati Central Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) and to 16,411 beneficiaries from 4,759 families in the 37 Jalukbari LAC.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ensuring that the underprivileged have consistent access to rice. He noted that the NFSA was implemented in Assam in December 2015 to address the nutritional needs of approximately 2.51 crore beneficiaries. (ANI)

