Guwahati, Dec 7 (PTI) The Assam cabinet, in its first meeting after the expansion on Saturday, approved monetary compensation to the next of kin of prisoners in case of unnatural death.

It also gave its nod to the creation of a department for the development of Barak Valley and incentives for ethanol production.

The cabinet had met in the evening after four new ministers -- all BJP MLAs -- were sworn in earlier in the day.

Sharing the decisions on X after chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the cabinet approved a policy of one-time compensation to the legal heirs or the next of kin of prisoners in cases of unnatural death.

In case of unnatural death due to quarrels among prisoners, the compensation will be Rs 2 lakh. For death due to torture or beating by prison staff, it will be Rs 3 lakh, due to negligence in duty of prison staff and medical staff or paramedics, it will be Rs 4 lakh, and for suicide, it will be Rs 3 lakh.

To bring the administration to the doorstep of the citizens and strive for the equitable development of Barak Valley, the cabinet approved the creation of the Barak Valley Development Department, the CM said.

The department would also create job opportunities for support staff, he added.

Sarma said that to boost farmers' income and move to cleaner fuel alternatives, the cabinet approved a production-linked incentive of Rs 2 per litre for a period of three years to three grain-based ethanol manufacturing units.

