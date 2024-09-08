Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held a meeting with District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in Guwahati to discuss the smooth execution of the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) for Grade III and Class IV positions.

The exam will start from September 15.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister underscored the critical need for a transparent and merit-based examination process, instructing each District Commissioner to implement measures for a seamless examination process, including personal inspections of examination centres to ensure essential amenities are provided.

He directed SPs to enforce rigorous security measures around these centres.

He also called for heightened vigilance on social media to address any attempts by miscreants to undermine the examination's integrity. These robust strategies aim to ensure a smooth, secure examination process, reflecting the state government's unwavering commitment to transparency.

Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, DGP G.P. Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, Principal Secretary K.K. Dwivedi, Police Commissioner Diganta Borah, senior officers of the Government of Assam, District Commissioners, and SPs were present in the meeting. (ANI)

