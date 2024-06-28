New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed his displeasure with the Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari for arranging an elaborate food spread during a recent cabinet meeting on June 27 despite clear instructions for a simple vegetarian meal.

"In spite of repeated instructions from this office to arrange a simple vegetarian meal during the cabinet meeting held on 27/06/2024 at Nalbari, you have not followed the instruction accordingly. Rather, elaborate arrangements were made for serving the lunch with too many items. I express my extreme displeasure for such action in your part. Henceforth, such instruction should be carried out scrupulously," Assam CM stated in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner on Friday.

Cabinet meetings in Assam are held in different locations by rotation. (ANI)

