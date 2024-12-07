Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Armed Forces Flag Day 2024, was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati on Saturday, as per a press release by PRO Defence Guwahati.

The solemn occasion was held to honour our Armed Forces personnel who safeguard nation's frontiers and preserve our country's territorial integrity.

The Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya while addressing the gathering of Veer Naris, disabled soldiers, veterans and serving armed forces personnel expressed his admiration for valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers and veterans, the release said.

He re-affirmed the Government's commitment for the welfare and rehabilitation of all veterans and their dependents.

The Governor desired that as citizens of grateful nation, we must make all out efforts to take comprehensive care of the families and dependents of brave hearts who laid down their life in the service of our mother land.

To commemorate the occasion, the Governor released a wall and a table Calendar, which highlights the activities of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam showcasing the welfare, wellbeing and rehabilitation of Ex-Servicemen community in the State. (ANI)

