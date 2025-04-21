OPPO A5 Pro 5G will launch in India on April 24. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Oppo A5 Pro 5G will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will run on ColorOS 15 and will come with an IP69 rating. The OPPO A5 Pro 5G will come with a 5,800mAh unit with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Camera features will include a dual rear setup at the rear with a 50MP wide-angle primary lens and an 8MP front camera. As per reports, the smartphone is expected to launch at a starting price of INR 17,999 in India. Nothing To Ramp Up Exports From India Amid Global Trade Uncertainty and Tariff Challenges: CEO Carl Pei.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G Launch in India on April 24

Meet the new powerhouse in the durable champion family — OPPO A5 Pro 5G, launching on 24th April 2025! Made to survive the slips, splashes, and surprises.#OPPOA5Pro5G #AStepAhead #DurableChampionFamily pic.twitter.com/tE0bvTVaDn — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 18, 2025

