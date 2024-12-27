Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Assam government has declared seven days of state mourning to honour the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

During this period, all government buildings will fly the national flag at half-mast as a mark of respect. Additionally, all the official programs have been cancelled.

Also Read | Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Released At odishapolice.gov.in, Objections Open Until December 30.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took it to X to make this announcement.

"As a mark of respect to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, Former Prime Minister of India, Government of Assam will observe a period of 7-day state mourning from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025. During this period the national flag will fly at half-mast at all state government establishments and all official entertainment programs stand cancelled," Sarma posted on X.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Live-In Domestic Help Hired Through Facebook Flees With Gold Worth INR 2.3 Lakh Just 5 Days After Joining in Guddadahalli; Case Filed.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1872497048689496424

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh government has declared a two-day state holiday and a day of state mourning to honor the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

All government buildings will fly the national flag at half-mast as a mark of respect. Furthermore, the events scheduled for Shimla's Winter Carnival have been postponed until December 1 to commemorate the loss of one of India's greatest statesmen.

A Congress Working Committee meeting will also be held today at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi to pay homage to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The meeting will convene at 5.30 pm today at the AICC headquarters, said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

"A Congress Working Committee meeting comprising of the CWC Members, Permanent & Special Invitees is being convened at 5.30pm today in AICC HQ to pay homage to the former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji," KC Venugopal posted on X.

Several dignitaries and politicians have offered their condolences and paid their last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and several other leaders have paid their last respects to the departed soul.

The mortal remains of the former PM will be kept at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. As per the Congress party sources, the 'last darshan' would be scheduled for Saturday between 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning.

Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the Finance Minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)