Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): Assam Police has apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, near the Indo-Bangladesh border and pushed them back across the border, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The apprehended persons who were later pushed back to their origin country have been identified as Dudu Mia Chakder, Anuwar Hussain, Imran Hassan, Md Mahabub and Nahar Begum.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Indictment: India Has Not Received Any Communication on 'Legal Matter Involving Private Firms and Individuals', Says MEA.

CM Sarma applauded the Assam police for displaying alertness towards the border, saying, "Good job Team."

Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X - "Displaying alertness along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice apprehended 5 illegal Bangladeshis near the International border and pushed them back across the border. Dudu Mia Chakder, Anuwar Hussain, Imran Hassan, Md Mahabub, Nahar Begum. Good job Team!"

Also Read | ‘Industrial Scale Misinformation Campaign’: Bangladesh Accuses India of Double Standards on Protection of Minorities Amid Row Over Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1862433714497544624

Earlier on November 28, Assam police apprehended an illegal Bangladeshi national identified as Satir Khatun near the Indo-Bangladesh international border and pushed her back across the border.

In the social media post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "Continuing with its strict vigil on the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice apprehended an illegal Bangladeshi national near the International border and pushed her back across the border. Satir Khatun. Our forces are alert 24/7 to foil any infiltration attempt."

The Chief Minister said that the forces are alert 24/7 to foil any infiltration attempt.

On November 19, Assam police identified and apprehended 9 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Sribhumi district and sent them across the border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)