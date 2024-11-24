Nagaon (Assam), Nov 24 (PTI) Assam Police will form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of four persons, including three of the same family, at Gorajan village in Nagaon district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, who visited the house where the murders were committed on Friday night, said that the CID and forensic science experts have already collected evidence from the crime spot.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "A SIT will be formed under the leadership of Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka to take forward the probe. CID and forensic teams visited the spot on Saturday and collected vital evidence, including blood samples and finger prints."

Singh said the crime will be investigated from all angles.

The four persons were killed by unknown assailants with sharp weapons in the residence of Gunadhar Sarkar.

Sarkar, his wife Sarojini and their youngest daughter Jayasmrita, and a youth from Nagaon, Anupam Sutradhar, were killed in the attack.

Two other members of Sarkar family, a daughter whose marriage was scheduled next Wednesday and her brother, were away in Nagaon shopping for the wedding.

Autopsy of the bodies was conducted at the Nagaon Civil Hospital on Saturday and handed over to the families later.

Locals suspect a love affair gone wrong to be the reason behind the killings, though police are yet to ascertain it.

