India News | Assam Reports 42 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Rises to 2,115

Guwahati, Jun 5 (PTI) Assam reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected in the state to 2,115, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state has witnessed a steep rise of 554 positive cases in the last two days, recording the biggest single-day spike of 285 new cases on Thursday.

Of the 285 cases, 42 were detected late Thursday night and 243 through the day.

Thirty-eight of the new cases were reported from Dhubri and four from Darrang, the minister said.

Forty-six more patients were discharged from various hospitals on Thursday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 459.

There are 1,649 active cases in the state at present, 459 people have recovered, four persons died and three migrated out of the state, he said.

