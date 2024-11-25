Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 25 (ANI): Assam Rifles organised multiple Mega Medical Camps to support communities grappling with conflict, displacement, and a fragile healthcare system.

The initiative received an overwhelming response, directly benefiting approximately 6,750 people during the three-day camps held across various districts of the state. The Mega Medical Camps not only addressed the pressing medical needs of thousands but also provided hope, healing, and humanity to people in distress, according to an official press release.

As part of this dynamic initiative, Assam Rifles collaborated with 19 specialist doctors from Maharashtra and Karnataka under the aegis of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to deliver much-needed medical aid beginning on 18 November 2024.

In Lilong, Assam Rifles, accompanied by 18 specialist doctors from the IMA, organised a medical camp with the support of the Lilong United Club Association. This camp served over 1,200 residents, including women, children, and the elderly.

The camp addressed diverse medical issues, offering free consultations, medicines, and life-saving diagnoses. From infants battling high fevers to elderly patients seeking relief from chronic ailments, the initiative proved to be a lifeline. It not only provided medical care but also strengthened the spirit of the community, which has long endured hardship, the release stated.

The following day, Assam Rifles extended its humanitarian mission to Sora in Kakching District, where the camp catered to more than 2,400 individuals, including a significant number displaced by ongoing unrest. The focus remained on addressing maternal and paediatric health alongside general healthcare, the release added.

In Chakpikarong, Chandel District, another Mega Medical Camp took place on 25 November 2024, attracting 1,050 individuals seeking medical assistance. Supported by 10 specialists from the IMA and the Assam Rifles Multi-Hospital, the camp offered services in paediatrics, dermatology, ENT, ophthalmology, and general medicine.

Attendees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, which not only provided consultations but also distributed free medicines. Leaders like T.S. Berek, Chief of the Anal Naga Chief Association, praised the efforts of Assam Rifles, highlighting the importance of such programs in fostering trust and goodwill within the community, the release noted.

Simultaneously, in Tengnoupal, the Mega Medical Camp 2024-25 provided medical counselling and treatment to the local populace. Led by the Assam Rifles Medical Officer (RMO) and supported by a team of 10 civil specialists, the camp delivered a wide range of healthcare services. A total of 1,095 villagers, including 385 men, 441 women, and 269 children, benefited from the initiative. The medical team ensured access to consultations and medication for various common ailments, addressing the community's healthcare needs effectively. (ANI)

