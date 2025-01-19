Guwahati (Assam) [India] January 19 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam arrested another 'Jihadi extremist' in Dhubri district, officials said.

The accused was identified as Jaheer Ali.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that, in continuation of 'Operation Praghat' STF Assam another successful operation against fundamentalist, Global Terrorist Organisation (GTO), STF arrested most wanted Jehadi Extremist namely Jaheer Ali of village Khudigaon pt ll under Bilasipara police station in Dhubri.

"It is pertinent to mention that during the course of the investigation STF Assam Police Station Case No 21/2024, already arrested 12 numbers of clandestine activities including Bangladeshi nationals," he informed.

According to the CPRO these individuals are operating under the direction of Md Farhan Israk a close associate of Jasimuddin Rahmani, the chief of Ansarullah Bangla Team.

"One Bangladeshi national Md Sad Radi alias Shab Seikh a resident of Rajsahi was also sent to India to spread their nefarious ideology amongst like-minded Indian nationals across India," he said.

STF also recovered huge arms, ammunition, explosives and other materials and various incriminating documents, mobile phones were recovered from their possession," Rajib Saikia said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

