Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 12 (ANI): A 10-month-old child IN Assam has been diagnosed with the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, marking the state's first recorded case, according to the officials.

Superintendent of Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dhruv Jyoti Bhuiyan confirmed the infection, stating that a test was conducted on the child, which returned positive results.

"This morning, we got the report of the child who had come here who had cough and symptoms and had been diagnosed with the HMPV virus. The test was part of the routine but the results came positive. There is nothing to worry about, the child is perfectly alright, it is a 10-month-old child.." said Buiyan while speaking to ANI.

The HMPV virus was first identified in 2001. On January 10, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed the presence of the virus in the state.

Patel emphasised that it remains one of several viruses affecting the respiratory system and announced that the Gujarat government has issued an advisory in response to the virus on Friday.

Speaking to the media persons, Patel said, "HMPV virus was found in 2001 and is still found today. It is one of the many viruses that are found in the respiratory system. An advisory has been issued by the Gujarat government."

On January 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a rise in acute respiratory infections, including HMPV, in the Northern Hemisphere and noted that the rate of infections follows typical seasonal trends.

In its disease outbreak news, WHO observed that while the trends in acute respiratory infections are increasing in many countries of the Northern Hemisphere, these are not unusual and are "typically caused by seasonal epidemics of respiratory pathogens such as seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other common respiratory viruses, including human metapneumovirus (HMPV), as well as mycoplasma pneumonia".

The WHO further added that the co-circulation of multiple respiratory pathogens during the winter season can sometimes cause an increased burden on healthcare systems treating sick persons. (ANI)

