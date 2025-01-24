Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused reportedly raped the victim in Vasai before bringing her to Mumbai in his auto-rickshaw. He then left her unconscious near Ram Mandir and fled from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smita Patil said that a case has been registered against the driver, who is now in custody.

The police were further looking into the matter. (ANI)

