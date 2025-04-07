New Delhi, April 7: OPPO (Oppo) is likely to launch its latest smartphone, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra in China on April 10. Following the release of the OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro, the company plans to expand the lineup further. In India, the Find X8 Ultra might arrive later. Leaks and rumours have given an early look at what the smartphone might offer for its users. As per reports, the smartphone has appeared on China's TENAA certification platform.

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is anticipated to feature a Snapdragon processor. The smartphone is expected to have dimensions of approximately 163.09 x 76.8 x 8.78mm. It is also rumoured to weigh around 226gm. The Find X8 Ultra is likely to be available in three colour options. It may include Starry Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light. As per reports, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra price may be around CNY 6,999 (around INR 85,000). Vivo V50e Teased With Pearl White Colour, Set To Launch in India on April 10; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the upcoming OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch flat OLED display. It may offer a 2K+ resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Find X8 Ultra may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Find X8 Ultra is expected to be available in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants, with storage options ranging from 256GB and up to 1TB. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Launch in India on April 9, Will Feature IP69 Rating; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to feature a quad-camera setup. It may include a 50MP Sony LYT-900 main sensor. The smartphone will likely include a Samsung JN5 ultra-wide lens for wider shots and a Sony LYT-700 sensor with 3x periscope zoom. The device is likely to feature a 32MP front camera. The Find X8 Ultra may be equipped with a 6,100mAh dual-cell battery, which may support 100W wired charging and 50W magnetic wireless charging. The Find X8 Ultra might run on ColorOS based on Android 15.

