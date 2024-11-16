New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): In a significant milestone, more than 10 lakh senior citizens aged 70 and above have enrolled for the newly launched Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, enabling them to access free healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this achievement comes within three weeks of the card's rollout by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29, 2024.

Around 4 lakh enrolments under Ayushman Vay Vandana card are by females.

Since the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, treatments worth over Rs 9 crore have been authorized, benefiting more than 4,800 senior citizens aged 70 and above, including over 1,400 women, the ministry added.

These treatments cover a range of conditions, including coronary angioplasty, hip fractures/replacement, gallbladder removal, cataract surgery, prostate resection, and stroke, among others.

The Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card is a part of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The eligibility criteria for applying under this program are the applicant should be a permanent resident of the country of India; the applicant should be an elder citizen whose age will be 70 years and above.

The scheme ensures that every elder citizen of the country should live with honour, they don't have to be dependent on anyone for health care expenses.

The AB PM-JAY is a health assurance program that provides health coverage to individuals and families. (ANI)

