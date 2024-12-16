New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Monday presented Narain Singh Chaura, the accused in the alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, before the Amritsar Court.

Chaura has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Amritsar Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jaspal Singh told ANI that Chaura will remain in custody until December 30.

"Narain Singh Chaura was produced before the court today. He has been sent to judicial custody until December 30," Singh stated.

Advocate Jagdeep Singh Randhawa mentioned that the police had sought a three-day remand for Chaura, but the court instead granted a 14-day judicial custody.

"They requested a three-day remand, but he has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody," Randhawa said.

Previously, on Saturday, the Amritsar Court had extended Chaura's police remand by two days.

On December 4, an assassination attempt was made on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises. Despite the attack, Badal resumed his religious duties under heavy security and performed 'seva' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib.

SAD leaders have sharply criticised the Punjab government, demanding swift action against the accused involved in the attack on their party chief.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the incident, stating, "This attack occurred at the most sacred site of our religion. Why has the accused not been arrested sooner?"

Daljit Singh Cheema accused the investigation of being biased, saying, "The investigative officers are seen roaming around with a history-sheeter. Those who should be investigated are leading the inquiry. There is absolutely no law and order in Punjab." (ANI)

