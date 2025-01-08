Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) The state government on Wednesday set January 15 as the deadline for different departments to submit detailed reports about investment possibilities during a meeting to discuss preparations for the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled for February 5-6.

The meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, addressed by chief secretary Manoj Pant, also asked departments to compile the list of investment proposals received in the last edition of BGBS and prepare a detailed project report to assess how many such proposals had actually been followed up, an official source said.

At the meeting, also attended by captains of different industries, heads of different business committees, and bureaucrats from various departments, the CMO asked all departments concerned to pinpoint areas of possible investment opportunities by January 15, the source said. PTI SUS

