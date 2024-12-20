Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra reaches SMS Hospital to meet the injured in the Jaipur fire and take stock of the situation (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to inquire about a tragic accident and fire in the state that claimed the lives of at least four individuals.

In a telephonic conversation, the Union Minister took stock of the situation in detail about the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Shah expressed concern over the fire incident which occurred in Bhankrota area in Rajasthan's Jaipur district early on Friday on the main Jaipur-Ajmer Road. Four people have died, and nearly 40 vehicles, including trucks and trolleys, were burnt.

The fire started due to multiple vehicle collisions near a petrol pump. Authorities are working to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan CM visited the spot and informed mediapersons that he has directed the authorities to admit all the injured people. "The government will provide all the necessary help...We have issued a helpline. This is a tragic incident... I have got the information that around 4 people have died...," Sharma said.

Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), while speaking to ANI, said, "A horrific accident and fire occurred in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur. The accident happened early today on the main Ajmer Road. Nearly two dozen vehicles caught fire, and many trucks and trolleys were burnt to ashes. The accident took place near a petrol pump in the Bhankrota area.

"The fire started due to a collision involving several vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire," SP Amit Kumar added.

Jaipur District Magistrate, Jitendra Soni also visited the spot and said that four people have died in the incident.

"Around 40 vehicles caught the fire. Fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot. The relief work is underway. The fire has been doused and only one or two vehicles are left. Around 23-24 people have been injured in the incident." (ANI)

