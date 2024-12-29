Patna (Bihar) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday mourned the demise of Patna Mahavir Mandir Trust Secretary and former IPS officer Kishore Kunal, saying that his demise is an "irreparable loss" in the administrative and social sector.

CM Kumar said that Kishore Kunal was an efficient administrator and sensitive officer and his demise is a "sad" event.

In a social media post on X, CM Nitish Kumar said, "The demise of Acharya Kishore Kunal ji, former IPS officer, former president of Bihar State Religious Trust Board and founder secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust Committee is sad. He was an efficient administrator and sensitive officer. His demise has caused irreparable loss in the administrative and social sector. I pray to God for eternal peace of the departed soul."

Kishore Kunal, a retired IPS officer and the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna passed away on Sunday morning from cardiac arrest.

Kunal suffered a cardiac arrest early Sunday morning after which he was rushed to the hospital. But, he was declared dead at 8 am in the morning.

His last rites will be performed on Monday at Konarah Ghat in Bihar's Hajipur district at around 2 pm.

Kishore Kunal was a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who had a significant impact in administrative, social and religious fields. He served as the President of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board and as the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna.

Earlier today, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed condolences on his demise and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Choudhary said that the state of Bihar has suffered a great loss due to his demise.

"The news of the death of former IPS officer Acharya Kishor Kunal ji, President of Patna Mahavir Mandir Trust, due to heart attack is extremely sad. Kishor Kunal ji has played an important role in the religious and social field. Bihar has suffered a great loss due to his departure. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," Choudhary posted on X. (ANI)

