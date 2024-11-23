Patna (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): Reflecting on his party's poor performance in the bypolls for four assembly seats in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav affirmed confidence for the next assembly elections in 2025, stating that the Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in the state.

He further pointed out that RJD won on all four Lok Sabha seats where the bypolls were held.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: MahaYuti Outpaces Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai, Set To Use Electoral Mandate To Win BMC Polls.

Tejashwi also praised party's performance in Jharkhand, where RJD won 4 seats. He also congratulated CM Hemant Soren for winning a second consecutive election in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, the former Deputy CM and the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly, said, "We have won 4 seats in Jharkhand and lost 1 or 2 seats by a very narrow margin. Hemant Soren has become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand with a huge majority. We thank him as well."

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Result 2024: 10 Muslim MLAs Elected to Legislative Assembly, AIMIM Tally Drops.

"As far as the Bihar by-election is concerned, we have won all four Lok Sabha seats on which elections were held. We lost the 2024 by-elections, we will win in 2025... A grand alliance government is sure to be formed in Bihar in 2025... After Jharkhand, it is Bihar's turn...We ensure that at any cost, an NDA government will not be formed in Bihar," he added.

In the bypolls for four assembly seats in Bihar, BJP won two while its allies -- Janata Dal (United) and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) won one seat each.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaking on BJP's performance in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by polls said that the public in UP had given a wipe out to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"We accept the results in Jharkhand. However, in Bihar and UP, the public has given a wipe-off to Lalu Prasad. Lalu ka thopda saaf kar diya hain... The opposition will say that EVMs are wrong when they are losing. We will wait for the final results to come... Congress Telangana mein jeet gayi toh balle balle, agar Maharashtra mein haar gayi toh EVM par sawaal," he told ANI.

In Jharkhand, the ruling JMM led the ruling coalition to a convincing victory. The JMM has won or is leading on 34 seats. Its allies are poised to win 22 more seats - Congress 16, RJD on 4 and CPI(ML) two. BJP is ahead or has won 21 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)